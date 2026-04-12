Rajasthan student says JBL Tune Beam 2 burst, eardrum inflamed
India
A student in Rajasthan says her one-month-old JBL Tune Beam 2 earbud suddenly burst just 15 minutes into normal use, leaving her with an inflamed eardrum and a "drilling machine-like sensation."
She posted photos of the damaged earbud and her doctor's prescription online, hoping to raise awareness about what she believes was a manufacturing defect.
Calls for safety checks, JBL responds
After the story spread on social media, more people shared their own scary experiences with wireless earbuds. Many called for better safety checks on battery-powered audio devices.
Meanwhile, JBL India has reached out to the student and started looking into what happened.