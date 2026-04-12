Rajasthan student says JBL Tune Beam 2 burst, eardrum inflamed India Apr 12, 2026

A student in Rajasthan says her one-month-old JBL Tune Beam 2 earbud suddenly burst just 15 minutes into normal use, leaving her with an inflamed eardrum and a "drilling machine-like sensation."

She posted photos of the damaged earbud and her doctor's prescription online, hoping to raise awareness about what she believes was a manufacturing defect.