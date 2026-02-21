Rajasthan voter list updated for 2026 polls: 5.15cr voters
Rajasthan just dropped its updated voter list for 2026, counting over 5.15 crore people across 199 assembly seats—about 2.7 crore men and 2.45 crore women.
The final numbers came after months of checking, adding, and removing names since November 2025.
Young voters added to the rolls
This massive update means more young and first-time voters are now on the rolls, especially in places like Jaipur, which saw the biggest jump in voter growth at 3.45%.
Thousands of officials and party agents worked together to make sure the list is accurate and fair.
If you want to check your status or appeal any changes, many services are now available online—voter verification and EPIC checks via official websites and Forms 6/7/8 through the ECINet App or Voter Portal—but some parts of the process, such as contact with Booth Level Officers and hard-copy roll distribution, remain offline.