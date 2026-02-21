Rajasthan's voter list out! Over 10L new voters added

How to get your details added or corrected

A bigger, cleaner voter list means more people get a say in how things run—especially in fast-growing areas like Jaipur, which saw the highest jump in new voters.

The Election Commission is making it easier to add or correct your details, and volunteers are helping those who need extra support.

Plus, Anta's final list drops March 12, so if you're eligible and not on the list yet, there's still time to get included!