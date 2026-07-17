Rajendra Chauhan arrested after Badrinath raid finds foreign currency saffron
India
Big update from Uttarakhand: police raided the premises of Rajendra Chauhan, a former Badrinath Temple officer, and found foreign currency, saffron, and other items linked to the temple donation theft.
Chauhan was arrested on July 17, 2026, after CCTV footage allegedly showed him pocketing cash donations on multiple days.
SIT tracks missing Badrinath donation cash
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still trying to track down missing cash, but Chauhan hasn't been helpful so far.
Officers have now received an internal report from the temple committee and are using new CCTV footage to identify more suspects.
They've also questioned temple staff and are reviewing how donations were handled to close any gaps in the system.