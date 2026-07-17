Rajendra Chauhan arrested after SIT questioning in Badrinath donation case
India
Rajendra Chauhan, who used to be an officer at the Shri Badrinath Temple, was arrested after nearly four hours of questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
He is accused of being involved in a temple donation theft and will be produced before a court on July 18, 2026.
SIT probes possible temple donation misuse
The SIT is looking closely at how temple donations may have been misused and whether others from the temple administration are involved.
They have got an 18-page report from the temple committee that is central to their case.
Officials are also examining donation records and financial transactions, questioning several people to figure out exactly what happened.