Rajesh Agrawal leads India's largest business delegation to Argentina
India
India just sent its largest business delegation yet to Argentina, led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
Over 25 business leaders joined the fourth India-Argentina Joint Trade Committee meeting in Buenos Aires, checking in on progress since Prime Minister Modi's visit last year and looking for new ways to team up.
Agrawal, Brun discuss trade, 5G, space
The talks, co-chaired by Agrawal and Ambassador Fernando Brun, focused on boosting trade (which topped $6.5 billion last year), technology collaboration such as 5G and space projects, and non-tariff barriers and regulatory recognition for Indian pharmaceuticals.
Both sides are also eyeing future partnerships in space and nuclear technology, including a proposed ISRO-CONAE meeting.