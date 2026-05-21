Rajghat official function May 22 with VIPs to prompt diversions
India
Quick heads up if you're out and about in Delhi on May 22: there's an official function at Rajghat from 10am to 11:30am with several VIPs expected.
This means traffic restrictions and diversions are on the cards around central Delhi, so it's smart to plan your route in advance.
Major central Delhi stretches likely affected
Expect changes around ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, and Rajghat DTC Depot: main stretches like BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, and Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover could be affected.
If you're heading to the airport or a railway station, leave early and use only authorized parking.
For live updates, check Delhi Traffic Police on social media or call their helpline at 1095 or WhatsApp +91-8750871493.