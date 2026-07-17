Rajiv Rangila allegedly slips abroad in ₹700cr Delhi medical scam
India
Rajiv Rangila, a pharma trader at the center of Delhi's ₹700 crore medical scam, has allegedly slipped out of the country just days after getting anticipatory bail in an unrelated extortion case.
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is digging into how fake companies and shady deals let public healthcare funds disappear.
Rangila missing, government officials arrested
Even with multiple notices and raids across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttarakhand on July 2, Rangila has not been found.
The investigation kicked off after a Vigilance complaint in May 2026, leading to arrests of government officials who are now in custody.