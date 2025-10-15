Defense Ministry approves 100% hike in financial assistance for ex-servicemen

Assistance breakdown

Penury and education grants doubled

The financial assistance has been increased in three major categories. The penury grant has been doubled from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month per beneficiary. This grant is meant for non-pensioner ESM and widows aged 65 and above without a regular income. The education grant has also been doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month for up to two dependent children (Class I to graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.