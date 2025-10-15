Defense Ministry approves 100% hike in financial assistance for ex-servicemen
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a 100% increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through the Kendriya Sainik Board. The revised rates will be effective from November 1 and will benefit aged non-pensioner veterans, their widows, and dependent children. The decision reaffirms the government's commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of the veterans, the ministry said.
Assistance breakdown
Penury and education grants doubled
The financial assistance has been increased in three major categories. The penury grant has been doubled from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month per beneficiary. This grant is meant for non-pensioner ESM and widows aged 65 and above without a regular income. The education grant has also been doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month for up to two dependent children (Class I to graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.
Grant increase
Marriage grant also increased
Lastly, the marriage grant has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per beneficiary. This is applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and widows remarrying after the issuance of this order. The annual financial implication of these enhanced benefits is estimated at ₹257 crore. These schemes are funded through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).