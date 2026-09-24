Rajnath Singh at Defcon 2026: diplomacy, indigenous jets, INS Vikrant
India
At Defcon 2026, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared how India's defense game is all about balance, mixing smart diplomacy with solid military strength.
He spotlighted indigenous fighter aircraft and the INS Vikrant, saying India relies on both "the power of argument" and "the argument of power" and will use "the language which one (the other side) understands."
Rajnath Singh outlines balanced security vision
Singh laid out a vision where soft skills like diplomacy work hand in hand with real military capability.
He pointed out that today's security challenges include cyberattacks and economic risks, so India needs a well-rounded approach.
Highlighting progress in building advanced fighter jets, he emphasized self-reliance as key to staying strong in a changing world.