Rajnath Singh deepfake falsely promises ₹22,000 to ₹80,000 daily returns
India
A fake AI video of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is going viral, claiming you can turn ₹22,000 into daily earnings of ₹80,000.
The deepfake uses Singh's likeness and bank logos to make the scam look real, but it's all bogus: there's no government or bank backing here.
PIB warns of fake BSE site
Athenian Tech and the Press Information Bureau have called out the video as a total scam.
They say it leads to a fake site pretending to be the Bombay Stock Exchange and uses tricks like "only until the end of this day" to rush people in.
Officials urge everyone to double-check any investment offers with trusted sources before clicking or sharing.