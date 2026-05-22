Rajnath Singh, Kwon Oh-eul unveil Indian war memorial in Seoul
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and South Korea's Kwon Oh-eul just unveiled the Indian War Memorial at Imjingak Park, Seoul.
This new site celebrates 75 years since the Korean War and salutes Indian soldiers, especially the 60 Para Field Ambulance and Custodian Force of India (CFI), for their courage and humanitarian work during the conflict.
Memorial remembers Hind Nagar, MoU signed
The memorial also remembers Hind Nagar, a settlement built by CFI in 1954 to care for almost 22,000 prisoners of war before they returned home.
At the ceremony, Singh laid a wreath and spoke about how shared sacrifices connect India and South Korea.
The event included signing a memorandum of understanding to honor veterans and boost ties, plus releasing a memoir about Indian troops who risked everything to help others during the war.