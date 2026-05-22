Rajnath Singh, Kwon Oh-eul unveil Indian war memorial in Seoul

Memorial remembers Hind Nagar, MoU signed

The memorial also remembers Hind Nagar, a settlement built by CFI in 1954 to care for almost 22,000 prisoners of war before they returned home.

At the ceremony, Singh laid a wreath and spoke about how shared sacrifices connect India and South Korea.

The event included signing a memorandum of understanding to honor veterans and boost ties, plus releasing a memoir about Indian troops who risked everything to help others during the war.