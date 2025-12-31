Rajnath Singh marks approaching 2nd anniversary since Ram temple's big moment India Dec 31, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to celebrate the approaching second anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha—the special ceremony where an idol is officially welcomed as a living deity.

He hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple and joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prayers, even stepping in as chief yajman (main host of the ritual) for the day.