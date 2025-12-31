Rajnath Singh marks approaching 2nd anniversary since Ram temple's big moment
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to celebrate the approaching second anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha—the special ceremony where an idol is officially welcomed as a living deity.
He hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple and joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prayers, even stepping in as chief yajman (main host of the ritual) for the day.
What went down at the temple?
The celebrations kicked off on December 27 with fire rituals, Ramcharitmanas recitations, Ramleela performances, and devotional songs.
The main idol was consecrated nearly two years ago by Prime Minister Modi, making this a pretty meaningful milestone for devotees.
Huge crowds and tight security
Ayodhya is gearing up for a rush—about 5-6 lakh devotees are expected to visit for darshan during Patotsav.
The temple will stay open (with just minor time restrictions) so everyone gets their chance.
Extra security teams are on hand to keep things running smoothly through all the festivities.