Rajnath Singh meets President Dissanayake in Colombo, deepens ties
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just wrapped up a key meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.
The visit was all about boosting India-Sri Lanka relations, with both leaders agreeing to work together on regional security, peace, and development.
Singh also conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings to Dissanayake and personally congratulated him on the completion of two years of his government.
Singh cites $4T economy
While in Colombo, Singh spoke to the Indian community about how India's economy has doubled since 2014, jumping from $2 trillion to $4 trillion.
He highlighted a 7.8% growth rate in the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-27 and steady inflation at 4.7%.
On the global front, he mentioned big wins like new trade deals and a surge in defense exports, showing India is making moves worldwide.