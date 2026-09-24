Rajnath Singh unveils deterrence by punishment strategy for India

India is switching up its defense strategy, and it's all about sending a strong message.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just introduced "deterrence by punishment": basically, if anyone acts aggressively toward India, they'll face serious consequences.

Singh pointed to recent operations like Sindoor and earlier surgical strikes as examples of this tougher approach, saying it's needed to handle threats that aren't just on the battlefield but also in areas like cyberspace and the economy.