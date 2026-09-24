Rajnath Singh unveils deterrence by punishment strategy for India
India is switching up its defense strategy, and it's all about sending a strong message.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just introduced "deterrence by punishment": basically, if anyone acts aggressively toward India, they'll face serious consequences.
Singh pointed to recent operations like Sindoor and earlier surgical strikes as examples of this tougher approach, saying it's needed to handle threats that aren't just on the battlefield but also in areas like cyberspace and the economy.
Rajnath Singh spotlights AI, indigenous defense
Singh also spotlighted how tech, especially AI and autonomous systems, is becoming a big deal for India's defense.
He talked up homegrown projects like the Tejas aircraft and INS Vikrant to show India wants less reliance on imports.
Plus, he mentioned working with groups like Quad and BIMSTEC as part of a bigger plan to mix strong military power with smart diplomacy against global threats.