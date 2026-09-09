Rajnath Singh visits Colombo to honor 1,155 1987 IPKF soldiers
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Colombo to pay tribute to the 1,155 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the 1987 peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka.
The mission, sent by India as the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), aimed to restore peace by disarming the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Singh meets President Dissanayake, highlights MAHASAGAR
At the IPKF memorial, Singh shared on X that these soldiers' "supreme sacrifice" will inspire generations.
During his three-day visit, he met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and top military officials, many trained in India, to boost defense ties and discuss regional security.
Singh also highlighted India's "MAHASAGAR" vision for "'mutual' and 'holistic' growth" and special emphasis on maritime cooperation for the safety, security, peace, and prosperity of the region.