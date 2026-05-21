Rajnath Singh visits South Korea, pays tribute and deepens cooperation
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited South Korea to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who served in the Korean War.
At Imjingak Peace Park, he laid a wreath, observed two minutes of silence, and took part in a ceremony remembering those who lost their lives.
The unveiling of new memorial signage and checked out a photo exhibition celebrating India's role in the war.
A special moment was the award of the Korean War Hero Certificate to Ms. Kalpana Prasad, niece of Colonel A. G. Rangaraj.
Rajnath Singh invites South Korean companies
While in Seoul, Singh met with South Korea's Defense Minister to strengthen ties on maritime security and technology innovation, sealing new deals on cyber defense, training between India's National Defence College and Korea National Defence University, and U.N. peacekeeping cooperation.
He also invited South Korean companies to team up with India on joint development, production and exports under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on collaboration and fresh ideas for the future.