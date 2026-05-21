Rajnath Singh visits South Korea, pays tribute and deepens cooperation India May 21, 2026

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited South Korea to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who served in the Korean War.

At Imjingak Peace Park, he laid a wreath, observed two minutes of silence, and took part in a ceremony remembering those who lost their lives.

The unveiling of new memorial signage and checked out a photo exhibition celebrating India's role in the war.

A special moment was the award of the Korean War Hero Certificate to Ms. Kalpana Prasad, niece of Colonel A. G. Rangaraj.