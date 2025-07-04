Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Rajya Sabha's upcoming session post Operation Sindoor
The Rajya Sabha's Monsoon Session kicks off on July 21—its first meeting since the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The session runs until August 21, with a pause from August 12-18 for Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu has confirmed the schedule, and members have been notified through their official portal.
TL;DR
Sessions will be held on working days
Sessions will be held on working days from 11am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 6pm.
While the agenda isn't out yet, big legislative debates are expected—especially after major laws like the Waqf Amendment Bill passed last time.
Members are being told to keep an eye on the portal for updates as key national issues could be up for discussion.