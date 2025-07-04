Indian ham radio enthusiast to connect with astronaut

TL;DR

What is ham radio?

Ham radio (aka amateur radio) is more than just a hobby—it's a lifeline during emergencies and helps people across the world communicate using simple gear.

India has about 38,000 licensed operators who use it for everything from disaster relief to teaching others about space tech.

Who is leading the initiative?

Folks like BA Subramani, who leads ISRO's Upagrah Amateur Radio Club, keep these connections alive.

He's helped bridge the gap between space pros and curious minds, inspiring many young people to explore science and communication through hands-on experience.