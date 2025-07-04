'Due to recent interest...': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom confirm split

Pop star Katy Perry (40) and actor Orlando Bloom (48) have confirmed their split after nearly nine years together. The couple's representatives issued a joint statement to US Weekly on Thursday. It said, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Statement details Perry-Bloom's first priority is their daughter The statement further emphasized that Perry and Bloom will continue to be seen as a family, with their shared priority being to raise their daughter Daisy Dove "with love, stability, and mutual respect." This announcement comes after rumors of the couple's split had been circulating for some time. An insider previously told Us Weekly that the breakup was "a long time coming" and noted that things between them had been "tense for months."

Emotional aftermath Source claims Perry was 'relieved' after break-up The source had claimed that despite being "upset," Perry was reportedly "relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life." The singer has been keeping busy with work, including her ongoing Lifetimes tour. Meanwhile, Bloom was last seen partying with friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at one of their pre-wedding ceremonies in Italy.