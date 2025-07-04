BJP may get first woman president; who are top contenders 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering appointing a woman as its next national president. This decision comes as the party looks to fill the leadership vacuum after JP Nadda 's term ended in January 2023. Nadda was given an extension until June 2024 to guide the party through the then Lok Sabha elections.

Contenders Sitharaman met Nadda recently Among the leading contenders for the post are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Andhra Pradesh state president D Purandeswari, and Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. Per India Today, Sitharaman recently held a meeting with Nadda and General Secretary BL Santhosh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Her extensive experience and leadership potential make her a strong contender for the position.

Southern strategy Sitharaman would be the 1st woman to lead the party If appointed, Sitharaman, who was born in the temple town of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, could help the party strengthen its presence in southern India. Her leadership would also represent the party's support for the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008 and has previously served as defense minister. As the finance minister, she has presented seven straight budgets, including an interim one in February 2024.

Other candidates Other contenders for the post Purandeswari, a multilingual leader with cross-party political experience, is another key name in the mix. She was part of "Operation Sindoor," a multi-party international delegation. Srinivasan, a lawyer-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu who currently serves as MLA from Coimbatore South, is also being considered for the post. She has held several key roles, including state secretary, general secretary, and vice president of Tamil Nadu, since joining the party in 1993.