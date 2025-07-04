BJP may get first woman president; who are top contenders
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering appointing a woman as its next national president. This decision comes as the party looks to fill the leadership vacuum after JP Nadda's term ended in January 2023. Nadda was given an extension until June 2024 to guide the party through the then Lok Sabha elections.
Contenders
Sitharaman met Nadda recently
Among the leading contenders for the post are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Andhra Pradesh state president D Purandeswari, and Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. Per India Today, Sitharaman recently held a meeting with Nadda and General Secretary BL Santhosh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Her extensive experience and leadership potential make her a strong contender for the position.
Southern strategy
Sitharaman would be the 1st woman to lead the party
If appointed, Sitharaman, who was born in the temple town of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, could help the party strengthen its presence in southern India. Her leadership would also represent the party's support for the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008 and has previously served as defense minister. As the finance minister, she has presented seven straight budgets, including an interim one in February 2024.
Other candidates
Other contenders for the post
Purandeswari, a multilingual leader with cross-party political experience, is another key name in the mix. She was part of "Operation Sindoor," a multi-party international delegation. Srinivasan, a lawyer-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu who currently serves as MLA from Coimbatore South, is also being considered for the post. She has held several key roles, including state secretary, general secretary, and vice president of Tamil Nadu, since joining the party in 1993.
Support for change
RSS backs idea of appointing woman as BJP president
The BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has backed the idea of appointing a woman to the party's top post, sources told India Today. This is seen as both a symbolic and strategic move considering women voters have been instrumental in BJP's victories in recent elections across states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi. If the BJP goes ahead with this decision, it will be a historic first for the party.