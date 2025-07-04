Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Forced marriage sparks outrage in Bihar

In Jamui, Bihar, a woman named Malti Devi was allegedly forced by villagers to marry her husband's friend, Rahul Sharma.

Her husband, Rohit Tanti, works in Delhi and had asked Sharma to help with land-related paperwork while he was away.

Villagers misread their interactions as an affair and reportedly made Sharma marry Devi using sticks and rods.