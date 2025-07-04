Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Forced marriage sparks outrage in Bihar
In Jamui, Bihar, a woman named Malti Devi was allegedly forced by villagers to marry her husband's friend, Rahul Sharma.
Her husband, Rohit Tanti, works in Delhi and had asked Sharma to help with land-related paperwork while he was away.
Villagers misread their interactions as an affair and reportedly made Sharma marry Devi using sticks and rods.
TL;DR
Woman's plea to be left alone ignored
Sharma later clarified he was only helping Devi on Tanti's request.
His wife, Kareena Sharma, rejected the marriage and filed a complaint with police.
Authorities are now investigating the villagers for forcing this marriage—a criminal offense under Indian law—and say action will be taken for violating both consent and personal rights.