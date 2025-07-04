Thousands participate in Srinagar's Muharram procession
Early Friday morning, thousands of Shia Muslims walked Srinagar's streets for the Muharram procession—back on its traditional route for the third year in a row.
The event started at Guru Bazar just before sunrise and wound through key city spots before wrapping up at Dalgate.
How authorities managed the crowd
Authorities kept things tight with set timings, a ban on drones and provocative slogans, and a strong police presence.
Roads were managed so ambulances could get through, while volunteers and officials handed out water and medical help to anyone who needed it.
Significance of the procession
This procession isn't just a walk—it honors the martyrdom at Karbala, making it one of Kashmir's most significant religious gatherings.
For many locals, seeing it return to Srinagar's main route (after decades of being banned) feels like a big step toward reclaiming their traditions.