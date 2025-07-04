Thousands participate in Srinagar's Muharram procession

TL;DR

How authorities managed the crowd

Authorities kept things tight with set timings, a ban on drones and provocative slogans, and a strong police presence.

Roads were managed so ambulances could get through, while volunteers and officials handed out water and medical help to anyone who needed it.

Significance of the procession

This procession isn't just a walk—it honors the martyrdom at Karbala, making it one of Kashmir's most significant religious gatherings.

For many locals, seeing it return to Srinagar's main route (after decades of being banned) feels like a big step toward reclaiming their traditions.