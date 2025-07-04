Heavy rains forecasted across India; orange alert issued

TL;DR

Orange alert in these states

Delhi-NCR can expect cloudy skies with light showers on July 4 (no big warnings yet), but a yellow alert is set for Saturday.

Northwest India—think Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—will likely see more downpours through July 9.

Meanwhile, Madhya Maharashtra's Ghat areas could get drenched over the weekend; heavy rain is also sticking around in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya (especially on July 6), and coastal Karnataka all week.

If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and stay safe!