Heavy rains forecasted across India; orange alert issued
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in several states on July 4.
Places like Uttarakhand, Haryana, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka are in for a wet day.
Plus, 13 states—including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra—are under an orange alert for potentially intense weather.
Orange alert in these states
Delhi-NCR can expect cloudy skies with light showers on July 4 (no big warnings yet), but a yellow alert is set for Saturday.
Northwest India—think Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—will likely see more downpours through July 9.
Meanwhile, Madhya Maharashtra's Ghat areas could get drenched over the weekend; heavy rain is also sticking around in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya (especially on July 6), and coastal Karnataka all week.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and stay safe!