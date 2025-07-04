Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Vijay Rupani's visit to Boeing cockpit prior to crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India crash on June 12, was genuinely passionate about aviation.

Just two months before the accident, he visited an aeronautics institute in Ahmedabad and even checked out a retired Boeing 737 cockpit—sharing his excitement about aviation models online.