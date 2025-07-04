Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Amarnath Yatra: Over 6,400 pilgrims depart from Jammu
Another big group—over 6,400 people—just left Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.
This brings the total number of pilgrims heading to the famous cave shrine past 14,000 since Thursday, July 3.
The journey happens along two main routes: Pahalgam and Baltal.
TL;DR
Over 3.5 lakh people have registered online
This latest batch included men, women, kids, and sadhus—all traveling in nearly 300 vehicles with CRPF escorts for safety.
Security is extra tight this year after an incident in April; there are multi-layered checks at the base camp.
Over 3.5 lakh people have already registered online, with RFID tags and more registration counters making things smoother for everyone.