Security forces recover firearms in Manipur

Alongside the weapons haul, police found a .32 pistol with live rounds in Bishnupur and arrested one person for illegal possession elsewhere.

Since ethnic violence broke out last May, over 260 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced.

Security teams have now recovered or received more than 5,000 illegal weapons as they work to bring peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Authorities are urging everyone to help by reporting hidden arms so normal life can return.