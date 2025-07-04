PM Modi honors Swami Vivekananda on death anniversary

TL;DR

Vivekananda taught us importance of service and compassion: Modi

Modi highlighted how Vivekananda's ideas continue to inspire confidence in India's history and heritage.

He said Vivekananda taught us the importance of service and compassion, reminding everyone that these values are still relevant today.

Vivekananda's message of unity, selfless service shapes modern India

Born in Kolkata in 1863, Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission and took Indian philosophy global—his 1893 Chicago speech is legendary.

Even though he passed away young at 39, his message of unity, selfless service, and cultural pride remains a big part of what shapes modern India.