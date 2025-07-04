Delhi residents support end-of-life vehicles policy

TL;DR

Opposition slams government for 'flip-flop' on policies

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa pointed out that people could just get fuel from nearby states where number plate checks aren't in place yet, which would make the rule easy to dodge.

He's calling for better coordination with those states before rolling things out.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are criticizing the government for flip-flopping on policies and suspect there might be pressure from car companies—but Delhi says cutting vehicle pollution is still the goal.