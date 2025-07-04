Delhi residents support end-of-life vehicles policy
Delhi wanted to stop fuel sales to petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel ones over 10, starting July 2025, as part of its fight against air pollution.
While many people agree it's a much-needed step, the city has now asked for a delay because making it work smoothly is proving tricky.
Opposition slams government for 'flip-flop' on policies
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa pointed out that people could just get fuel from nearby states where number plate checks aren't in place yet, which would make the rule easy to dodge.
He's calling for better coordination with those states before rolling things out.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are criticizing the government for flip-flopping on policies and suspect there might be pressure from car companies—but Delhi says cutting vehicle pollution is still the goal.