India • Jul 04, 2025 Long-Awaited arrest of South India blast accused

After more than two decades on the run, two men linked to the banned group Al Ummah were finally arrested in Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh.

Abu Bakar Siddique (aka Amanullah) and Mohammed Ali (aka Mansoor) are accused of carrying out seven bomb blasts across Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Kerala back in 1999.

Both had been living under fake names for years—running businesses and even settling down locally.