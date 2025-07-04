Himachal Pradesh rainfall causes massive damage

TL;DR

Thunag worst hit

Thunag in Mandi saw some of the worst damage, with around 150 houses, 31 vehicles, and 14 bridges affected.

Across the state, nearly 250 roads are closed and over 400 transformers aren't working.

Over 400 people rescued so far

Rescue teams have set up five relief camps and are air-dropping food to those stranded. So far, over 400 people have been rescued.

Emergency services are working overtime to restore communication and provide safe drinking water to remote areas.