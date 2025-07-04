Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Himachal Pradesh rainfall causes massive damage
Heavy rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard, leading to floods that have claimed 63 lives and caused over ₹400 crore in damages.
With more rain expected until July 7, Mandi district is especially struggling—at least 40 people are missing and basic infrastructure has taken a big hit.
Thunag worst hit
Thunag in Mandi saw some of the worst damage, with around 150 houses, 31 vehicles, and 14 bridges affected.
Across the state, nearly 250 roads are closed and over 400 transformers aren't working.
Over 400 people rescued so far
Rescue teams have set up five relief camps and are air-dropping food to those stranded. So far, over 400 people have been rescued.
Emergency services are working overtime to restore communication and provide safe drinking water to remote areas.