India • Jul 04, 2025
PM Modi awarded 'The Order of Trinidad and Tobago'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive "The Order of Trinidad and Tobago," the country's highest award, during his visit there.
Announced by Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar while speaking to the Indian community, this marks the first visit by an Indian PM since 1999—making it a pretty big moment for both countries.
TL;DR
Modi's visit is expected to open doors for collaboration
Modi's trip isn't just about awards—it's also about building stronger ties.
He was welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Piarco International Airport and later addressed a Joint Session of Parliament, focusing on cooperation and new opportunities between India and Trinidad and Tobago.
The visit is expected to open doors for even more collaboration in the future.