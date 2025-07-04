Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
PM Modi honors Trinidad and Tobago's Indian community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago—the first by an Indian PM in 26 years.
While meeting the Indian community in Port of Spain, he highlighted their deep cultural roots and connection with India.
TL;DR
Modi's gifts, praise for diaspora
Modi gifted a Ram Mandir replica and holy water from Ayodhya's Sarayu River, thanking the diaspora for their earlier support in building the temple.
He praised them for keeping traditions like Navaratri alive, calling them "cultural ambassadors."
Beyond symbolism, his visit aimed to boost cultural ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago, showing how shared heritage can bring countries closer together.