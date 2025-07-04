PM Modi honors Trinidad and Tobago's Indian community

TL;DR

Modi's gifts, praise for diaspora

Modi gifted a Ram Mandir replica and holy water from Ayodhya's Sarayu River, thanking the diaspora for their earlier support in building the temple.

He praised them for keeping traditions like Navaratri alive, calling them "cultural ambassadors."

Beyond symbolism, his visit aimed to boost cultural ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago, showing how shared heritage can bring countries closer together.