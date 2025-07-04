PM Modi commends Indian community's courage in Trinidad and Tobago

TL;DR

Modi mentions leaders like Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Modi highlighted how people of Indian origin—who make up nearly 45% of Trinidad and Tobago's population—have shaped its culture, economy, and even leadership.

He mentioned leaders like Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Christine Carla Kangaloo as examples.

Modi to address T&T parliament

During his two-day stay, Modi aims to boost collaboration between the two nations.

He'll also address their Parliament and receive "The Order of Trinidad and Tobago," the nation's top honor.

Modi paid tribute to descendants of indentured Indian laborers (the Girmitiya community), saying their ancestors faced tough times but "faced hardships with hope."