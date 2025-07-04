PM Modi commends Indian community's courage in Trinidad and Tobago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, called the story of the Indian community there "a journey of courage."
This marks the first official trip by an Indian PM to the country since 1999.
Modi mentions leaders like Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Modi highlighted how people of Indian origin—who make up nearly 45% of Trinidad and Tobago's population—have shaped its culture, economy, and even leadership.
He mentioned leaders like Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Christine Carla Kangaloo as examples.
Modi to address T&T parliament
During his two-day stay, Modi aims to boost collaboration between the two nations.
He'll also address their Parliament and receive "The Order of Trinidad and Tobago," the nation's top honor.
Modi paid tribute to descendants of indentured Indian laborers (the Girmitiya community), saying their ancestors faced tough times but "faced hardships with hope."