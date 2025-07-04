PM Modi praises Trinidad & Tobago PM's Bihar roots
During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Narendra Modi called the country's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar "Bihar ki Beti," highlighting her family's roots in Buxar, Bihar.
He spoke warmly to the Indian community about the deep cultural ties between both countries, especially as Persad-Bissessar visited her ancestral village.
Modi's remarks during community event
Marking 25 years since his last trip, Modi noted how connections have grown stronger—pointing out how festivals like Navaratra and Mahashivratri are celebrated with real energy in Trinidad.
He also announced that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards will now be available to sixth-generation Indians there, a move welcomed by the local community.
Modi shared hope that Bihar's legacy will keep opening doors for young people worldwide.