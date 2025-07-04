Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Bengaluru prepares for moderate rain; Karnataka districts on red alert
Bengaluru is set for a rainy start to the week, with moderate showers and breezy winds expected through July 9, according to the IMD's yellow alert.
The rest of Karnataka will see heavier monsoon rains, thanks to weather systems near the coast.
TL;DR
Coastal areas on red alert; Bengaluru to see classic July vibes
The IMD has put several coastal districts—like Uttara Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Hassan, and Dakshin Kannada—on red alert for heavy rain and strong winds up to 40km/h.
If you're in these areas, be ready for possible disruptions.
For Bengaluru folks, expect cooler days (20°C-28°C) and high humidity—just classic July monsoon vibes.