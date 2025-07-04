PM Modi celebrates cultural ties in Trinidad and Tobago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a landmark trip to Trinidad and Tobago—the first by an Indian leader in 26 years.
He got a warm welcome, complete with a traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal performance, shining a light on the strong cultural roots shared between India and these islands.
Modi also highlighted on social media how places like eastern UP and Bihar are deeply connected to the local community.
Indian-origin community makes up 45% of population
While there, Modi met with members of Trinidad and Tobago's large Indian-origin community—who make up about 45% of the country's population—and praised their big role in shaping the nation.
Most trace their roots back to Bhojpuri-speaking areas like Chhapra and Banaras.
The reception from leaders like Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar made it clear just how meaningful these ties remain today.