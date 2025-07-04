Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 PM Modi celebrates cultural ties in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a landmark trip to Trinidad and Tobago—the first by an Indian leader in 26 years.

He got a warm welcome, complete with a traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal performance, shining a light on the strong cultural roots shared between India and these islands.

Modi also highlighted on social media how places like eastern UP and Bihar are deeply connected to the local community.