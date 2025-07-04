Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Supreme Court reviews sedition plea by former terror group leader
Safdar Nagori, who once led the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was handed a life sentence in 2017 for sedition and related charges.
He challenged his conviction, but his appeal at the Madhya Pradesh High Court hit pause after the Supreme Court put a nationwide hold on all sedition cases back in 2022.
TL;DR
Nagori's lawyer on plea
The Supreme Court has now officially taken up Nagori's plea and asked the Madhya Pradesh government to respond. The next hearing is set for July 2025.
Nagori's lawyer says getting a final decision on this appeal is crucial since it directly affects whether he could be released or not.
For now, everything hinges on how the top court decides to handle sedition laws going forward.