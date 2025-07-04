Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
India advocates for Global South concerns: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a landmark trip to Ghana—the first by an Indian PM in 30 years.
He and President John Mahama agreed to boost defense and security ties, especially on counter-terrorism, and set an ambitious goal to double trade between the two countries from $3 billion to $6 billion in the next five years.
TL;DR
Four key MoUs signed during the visit
During the visit, India and Ghana signed four key MoUs.
Modi also promised support for Ghana's growth in areas like health, digital infrastructure, skill development, and pharma—plus he thanked Ghana for being welcoming to the 15,000-strong Indian community living there.