Air India accused of coercing financial disclosures

TL;DR

Air India says it's handling claims with 'flexibility and support'

Air India denies any pressure and says it's handling claims with "flexibility and support."

Each family has received ₹25 lakh as interim help, with promises of up to ₹1 crore in long-term support.

Meanwhile, some families are considering legal action abroad under international airline liability rules.

Air India and Tata Sons are also helping families through the process.