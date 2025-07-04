Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Air India accused of coercing financial disclosures
After the Air India Flight AI 171 crash, families of victims are accusing the airline of making them prove financial dependency before getting compensation.
Over 40 families, backed by a UK law firm, claim they were pushed to fill out detailed forms and warned their payouts could be cut if they didn't comply.
TL;DR
Air India says it's handling claims with 'flexibility and support'
Air India denies any pressure and says it's handling claims with "flexibility and support."
Each family has received ₹25 lakh as interim help, with promises of up to ₹1 crore in long-term support.
Meanwhile, some families are considering legal action abroad under international airline liability rules.
Air India and Tata Sons are also helping families through the process.