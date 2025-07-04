Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Lawyer receives contempt notice for unprofessional conduct

The Gujarat High Court has issued a contempt notice to senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna after he was spotted sipping from a beer mug and chatting on the phone during a virtual hearing.

The judges called his actions "outrageous" and "contemptuous," warning that such behavior can hurt the court's image, especially in front of young lawyers.