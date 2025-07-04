Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Lawyer receives contempt notice for unprofessional conduct
The Gujarat High Court has issued a contempt notice to senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna after he was spotted sipping from a beer mug and chatting on the phone during a virtual hearing.
The judges called his actions "outrageous" and "contemptuous," warning that such behavior can hurt the court's image, especially in front of young lawyers.
TL;DR
Tanna banned from appearing virtually before this bench
Tanna is now temporarily banned from appearing virtually before this bench, while the court considers whether he should keep his advocate status.
The High Court has asked for a full report on the incident within two weeks, highlighting how seriously they're taking professionalism—even online.