Preparations underway for Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit

Plans for Zanskar visit underway

He's also planning a stop in Zanskar later in July, with the exact dates still under wraps.

Preparations are buzzing at Karsha Monastery, and the Ladakh Buddhist Association says the community is thrilled—highlighting just how much this visit means for local culture and spiritual life.

Preparations are in full swing

Big crowds are expected, with officials making sure everything runs smoothly.

For many in Ladakh, this isn't just another event—it's a chance to reconnect with the Dalai Lama and deepen that special bond he shares with the region.