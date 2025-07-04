Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
College student murdered in Varanasi hotel
A 22-year-old M.Sc. biology student, Alka Bind, was found dead in a Varanasi hotel after she didn't return home from her exam on Wednesday.
Her family reported her missing, and hotel staff later discovered her body behind Hotel Vidhan Basera Dhaba, along with a blood-stained vegetable knife believed to be the weapon.
TL;DR
Suspect seen on CCTV
Police think a relationship issue may have led to Alka's murder.
CCTV shows her entering the hotel room around 9:30am soon after a young man who was also seen entering the premises.
Investigators are reviewing footage and questioning hotel staff and friends for clues as they work to identify the suspect and understand what happened.