Kerala High Court rules on coercion claims
The Kerala High Court recently said a married woman can't claim she was forced into a sexual relationship based on a fake promise of marriage.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted bail to the accused, who had been in jail since June 13 for allegedly threatening to leak her private photos and videos after borrowing ₹2.5 lakh from her.
Court's observation on laws about deceitful sex
The judge looked at whether laws about deceitful sex (Section 69, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) applied, but pointed out things got tricky since the woman was already married.
Charges related to interfering with married women (Section 84) are also bailable.
The accused argued he was being targeted for money.
The court felt keeping him in jail longer wasn't needed, highlighting how complicated these cases can get when personal relationships and money mix together.