Kerala High Court rules on coercion claims

TL;DR

Court's observation on laws about deceitful sex

The judge looked at whether laws about deceitful sex (Section 69, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) applied, but pointed out things got tricky since the woman was already married.

Charges related to interfering with married women (Section 84) are also bailable.

The accused argued he was being targeted for money.

The court felt keeping him in jail longer wasn't needed, highlighting how complicated these cases can get when personal relationships and money mix together.