India • Jul 04, 2025
Bengaluru Ferrari owner fined ₹1.42 crore for tax evasion
A Bengaluru-based Ferrari SF90 Stradale owner just had to cough up a massive ₹1.42 crore in unpaid Karnataka road tax.
The car, worth ₹7.5 crore and originally registered in Maharashtra, got flagged by local RTO officials for skipping state dues and was briefly seized until the owner settled the full amount.
TL;DR
Bengaluru RTO's crackdown on luxury cars
This isn't a one-off—Bengaluru's transport department has been cracking down on high-end cars dodging taxes.
Back in February, they seized 30 luxury vehicles, including Ferraris and Aston Martins, as part of their push to make sure everyone's playing by the rules.