Pune school shuts for Amit Shah's visit

TL;DR

Roads from Katraj to Uruli Devachi will have restricted movement

If you're out and about between 11:30am and 3:30pm expect detours—roads from Katraj to Uruli Devachi will have restricted movement.

Traffic is being rerouted on key stretches, and heavy vehicles like trucks are off-limits on certain routes until 5pm.

These changes come straight from Deputy Commissioner Himmat Jadhav to help manage the extra congestion during Shah's visit.