India • Jul 04, 2025
Pune school shuts for Amit Shah's visit
Bishop's Co-Ed School in Undri, Pune is closing its doors today as Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to town.
To keep things smooth for students and parents amid expected traffic chaos, Principal Julian Luke shared that classes 1-12 will move online for the day, while preschoolers get a bonus holiday.
TL;DR
Roads from Katraj to Uruli Devachi will have restricted movement
If you're out and about between 11:30am and 3:30pm expect detours—roads from Katraj to Uruli Devachi will have restricted movement.
Traffic is being rerouted on key stretches, and heavy vehicles like trucks are off-limits on certain routes until 5pm.
These changes come straight from Deputy Commissioner Himmat Jadhav to help manage the extra congestion during Shah's visit.