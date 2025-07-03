Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Puducherry entrepreneur's suicide highlights usury issue

Vikram, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Puducherry, died by suicide after facing relentless harassment from moneylenders over unpaid loans.

His note revealed he was charged extremely high interest rates and subjected to degrading demands, especially after an accident left him unable to work.

The tragedy has put a spotlight on predatory lending in the region.