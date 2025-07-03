Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Puducherry entrepreneur's suicide highlights usury issue
Vikram, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Puducherry, died by suicide after facing relentless harassment from moneylenders over unpaid loans.
His note revealed he was charged extremely high interest rates and subjected to degrading demands, especially after an accident left him unable to work.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on predatory lending in the region.
TL;DR
Vikram's death sparks demand for reforms
Vikram's death has led to widespread anger and calls for action against illegal moneylending.
Police are investigating those named in his note, while many are demanding reforms to better protect borrowers like him in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.