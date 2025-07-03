Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
India expresses concern over Russian oil tariff
India has let US Senator Lindsey Graham know it's worried about a proposed 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil—a move that mainly targets India and China.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stressed how important affordable Russian oil is for India's energy needs, saying these concerns have been clearly shared with the US.
TL;DR
Bill pressures Russia, but puts India in tough spot
If these tariffs go through, they could potentially impact US-India trade talks and even lead to responses from India.
The bill is meant to pressure Russia over the Ukraine war, but it puts India in a tough spot as it tries to balance keeping energy costs down with maintaining good relations with the West.