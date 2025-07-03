Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 UP man kills pregnant wife over food dispute

In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Brajbala, who was five months pregnant, died after her husband Ramu allegedly beat her during a fight at home.

The argument started over the amount of salt in the food she cooked but was reportedly tied to ongoing issues about Ramu's alleged affair with his sister-in-law—something Brajbala opposed.

During the altercation, she fell from their roof and suffered serious injuries.