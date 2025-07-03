UP man kills pregnant wife over food dispute
In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Brajbala, who was five months pregnant, died after her husband Ramu allegedly beat her during a fight at home.
The argument started over the amount of salt in the food she cooked but was reportedly tied to ongoing issues about Ramu's alleged affair with his sister-in-law—something Brajbala opposed.
During the altercation, she fell from their roof and suffered serious injuries.
Ramu tried to run away after the incident
Brajbala was rushed to two hospitals but sadly didn't survive.
After the incident, Ramu tried to run away but villagers caught him and handed him over to police.
Authorities have registered a murder case and are investigating under Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti. A post-mortem is being done as part of the investigation.