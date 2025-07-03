Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Delhi officer's residence burgled during vacation
A government officer returned from vacation in Spain and Italy to find his central Delhi home had been burgled.
He got the bad news mid-journey, thanks to his house help Janki, who discovered the break-in.
The losses were big: gold jewelry (mostly his wife's), a diamond-studded bracelet, and about ₹4-5 lakh in cash were all gone.
TL;DR
Break-in looks targeted; more missing items might turn up
Police and forensic teams have checked out the scene, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed for clues.
The break-in looked pretty targeted—suggesting someone knew their way around.
More missing items might turn up as the officer goes through what's left at home.