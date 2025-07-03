Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Delhi officer's residence burgled during vacation

A government officer returned from vacation in Spain and Italy to find his central Delhi home had been burgled.

He got the bad news mid-journey, thanks to his house help Janki, who discovered the break-in.

The losses were big: gold jewelry (mostly his wife's), a diamond-studded bracelet, and about ₹4-5 lakh in cash were all gone.